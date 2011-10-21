JAKARTA Oct 21 Indonesia's central bank said on Friday that one of its deputy governors Budi Mulya has asked to leave his post for up to six months for personal reasons and that the bank has approved the leave.

Budi Mulya, who used to oversee monetary operations, was questioned by the country's anti-graft agency the Corruption Eradication Commission on Thursday, after he borrowed money from a former owner of a bank that was bailed out by the government during the 2008 financial crisis. He has not been named as a suspect by the agency.

