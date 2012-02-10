* Cbank expects strong capital inflows to continue

* Cbank sees low inflation if no change to fuel subsidies

* Cbank sees rupiah appreciating on capital inflows (Adds details, quotes)

By Adriana Nina Kusuma and Aditya Suharmoko

JAKARTA, Feb 10 Indonesia's central bank sees room for further interest rate cuts after its surprise move reducing the benchmark rate to a record low, hoping that banks will lend more to drive Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Bank Indonesia (BI) made a 25 basis point cut on Thursday to 5.75 percent.

The central bank saw the 6.00 percent reference rate as no longer appropriate, since excess liquidity in the banking system had pushed down its interbank overnight rates and widened their gap with the benchmark rate.

BI wants banks to boost loans to the real economy rather than place money at the central bank, and expects strong capital inflows to continue to keep the financial system flush with liquidity.

"If there is still excess liquidity then there is still room to cut the BI rate," deputy governor Hartadi A. Sarwono, who is in charge of monetary policy, said on Friday.

With Thursday's rate cut, BI took advantage of current low inflation to focus on boosting growth. The G20 economy posted a 6.5 percent GDP growth last year, its strongest since 1996, but the central bank is worried weakening exports will slow growth.

"We think that BI also wants to achieve two other goals ... Redirecting the banking sector's huge excess liquidity away from being placed at BI to more productive loans, and at the same time reducing BI's costs of sterilization," Anton Hendranata, an analyst at Bank Danamon, said in a report.

Danamon was among only four research houses that predicted Thursday's rate cut, out of a Reuters poll of 16. Danamon sees another 25 basis point cut in March.

The rate cut means BI's deposit facility rate has now fallen to 3.75 percent, down 25 basis points, reducing BI's sterilization costs. The lower level is seen as more likely to discourage banks from placing excess funds at BI.

The deposit facility rate "is apparently now close to the average cost of funds of even some of the large-size banks, so the central bank has gone some way in terms of reducing the incentive to hold excess liquidity," Helmi Arman, an economist at Citigroup, said in a report.

Teguh Hartanto, a banking analyst at Bahana Securities, estimated that as of end-November, 31 percent of the country's banking assets were in marketable securities and placements at BI or other banks, meaning around 690 trillion rupiah ($77.14 billion) could potentially be channeled to loans.

GROWTH VS INFLATION

BI said on Thursday that Indonesia's economic growth could slow to the lower end of its 6.3-6.7 percent forecast for 2012. That view is backed up by the sharp slowing of exports in December and by data on Friday that showed domestic motorcycle sales, an indicator of consumption, fell 2.9 percent in January from a year ago.

But some economists argue that Indonesia will likely be cushioned from a global downturn because domestic demand makes up more than half of the economy, and rate cuts now will mean inflationary pressures may intensify in coming months.

The central bank, however, seems confident that inflation will be under control as government plans to raise fuel prices or cut fuel subsidies may be delayed or even cancelled.

Governor Darmin Nasution on Friday reiterated that inflation would reach 5.2-5.3 percent this year if the government cut fuel subsidies, still within BI's annual target of 3.5-5.5 percent. But with no fuel policy change, it expects inflation to fall at the lower end of the range.

After Thursday's cut, some analysts have changed their expectations of a rate pause, and instead see the possibility of further cuts.

"If the government postpones or cancels its plans on subsidy reforms, further rate cuts cannot be completely ruled out," Citigroup's Arman said.

The rupiah weakened on Thursday after the rate cut and slipped another 0.5 percent on Friday.

But Sarwono sees the rupiah appreciating this year because of capital inflows and said the current level was still good for trade. The rupiah has posted the slowest gains this year among Asian emerging currencies excluding China.

Foreign funds have returned to Indonesia since Moody's lifted the country to investment grade in January. Foreign exchanges reserves rose by $1.9 billion in January to reach $112 billion.

($1 = 8,945 rupiah) (Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Richard Borsuk)