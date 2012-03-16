* Banks can only lend 70 pct of value for houses, cars

By Aditya Suharmoko

JAKARTA, March 16 Indonesia will limit the size of housing loans and set minimum downpayments for auto purchases as it seeks to prevent price bubbles and excessive lending in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the central bank said on Friday.

The move may signal the central bank, which has slashed its benchmark interest rate in recent months, is considering ways to tighten policy without lifting rates as it eyes inflationary pressures from higher fuel prices.

Bank Indonesia (BI) will from June 15 set a maximum loan-to-value ratio for housing loans at 70 percent, a minimum downpayment for private car loans at 30 percent and for motorbikes at 25 percent, after previously leaving banks to decide these levels.

Strong domestic demand and loan growth of around 25 percent in the past year, as a burgeoning middle class snaps up motorbikes often with minimal downpayments, helped drive the G20 economy to its fastest growth in 15 years in 2011, and so far shows few signs of slowing amid a weaker global economy.

"These prudential measures will tighten credit and rein in loan growth. BI may also see these as checks to ensure that inflation will remain under control, in view of impending fuel price increases in April," said Hak Bin Chua, economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Singapore.

The central bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low of 5.75 percent earlier this month, and a slim majority of analysts in a Reuters poll conducted after the rate decision expect it to hold rates all year. Some see it using other tools to tame prices since the government plans to hike fuel prices by a third next month.

BUBBLES EMERGING?

BI first flagged it was looking at regulating housing and auto loans in August last year to temper excessive loan growth in these sectors.

"There needs to be a policy that can strengthen the financial sector's resilience to minimise potential risks, including excessive growth in housing and auto loans," said the central bank statement on Friday.

"Too high growth in housing loans can also create an increase in property prices that do not reflect the real prices (a bubble), which raises credit risks for banks with high exposure to property loans."

BI has cut rates by 100 basis points since October, and economists say the record low interest rates may increase bad debt if banks become less prudent, though so far bad loans are still below the central bank's comfort zone of 5 percent.

"What we need to worry about is speculation now that interest rates are low," said David Sumual, economist at Bank Central Asia in Jakarta. "We haven't seen signs of bubbles in property overall, but there may be some pockets of bubbles."

Residential prices in greater Jakarta have increased around 25 percent on average over the past year, reflecting a significant reduction in mortgage costs, according to research by UBS Securities Indonesia. The research said property companies expected slower growth of 15 percent this year.

BI said the new loan and downpayment levels could be adjusted in the future according to economic conditions, and banks that do not comply may be banned from disbursing housing and auto loans for a certain period.

BANKS, FINANCING TO SUFFER

Top Indonesian lenders PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) Tbk and PT Bank Central Asia (BCA) Tbk may see reduced loan growth due to the new rules, said Robby Hafil, banking analyst at Trimegah Securities.

"Mandiri, BCA and BNI are currently aiming to grow their consumer loans, especially mortgages. Their loan book is likely to grow less in the second half," said Hafil.

The finance ministry followed up the central bank rules by also setting minimum downpayments on Friday for loans from so-called "multi-finance" firms, which often specialise in auto loans. These will be at slightly lower levels of 25 percent for car loans and 20 percent for motorbike loans.

PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk, owned by PT Bank Danamon Tbk, is the leading auto finance firm, and PT Astra International Tbk is the leading auto distributor. Astra shares closed 2.8 percent down while Adira was flat.

"For multi-finance companies, it will be harder since the competition is tighter. The new rules will hit small multi-finance companies harder," said Hafil.

Cheap financing up to now has particularly spurred demand for motorbikes, which increasingly clog the streets of the capital and other cities. Honda Motor Co Ltd, the country's leading motorbike brand, said this week it will build a scooter factory in Indonesia to boost its production by a quarter.

"I think the downpayments for cars and motorbikes should be high, because if they are small, people will just borrow and then after that they will get strangled paying installments," said Relly Saryanto, who runs a small export business. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)