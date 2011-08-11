JAKARTA Aug 11 Indonesia's cement sales, an indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 17 percent in July from a year ago, data from the Indonesian Cement Association (ASI) showed on Thursday.

Sales in July were above the association's expectation of a 6 percent rise, supported by demand for housing, offices and hotel construction by the private sector, Urip Trimuryono, chairman of the association, told Reuters. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)