JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesia's cement sales, an
indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's largest
economy, rose 21.8 percent in October from a year ago, a slower
pace than September, data from the Indonesian Cement Association
(ASI) showed on Thursday.
Sales in October were 4.7 million tonnes, compared to 3.8
million tonnes a year ago, due to the increased development of
infrastructure and property, Urip Trimuryono, the chairman of
the association, told Reuters.
Sept cement sales grew at 52 percent year-on-year, after
falling 0.3 percent in August year-on-year.
Trimuryono said the association has cut its sales growth
forecast for 2012 to 8 percent, from a previous forecast of 10
percent growth, on industry worries over a prolonged eurozone
debt crisis slowing the domestic economy.
Last year Indonesia produced 39.5 million tonnes of cement,
around three-quarters of its total production capacity of 53
million tonnes, according to data from the association.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)