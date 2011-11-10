JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesia's cement sales, an indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy, rose 21.8 percent in October from a year ago, a slower pace than September, data from the Indonesian Cement Association (ASI) showed on Thursday.

Sales in October were 4.7 million tonnes, compared to 3.8 million tonnes a year ago, due to the increased development of infrastructure and property, Urip Trimuryono, the chairman of the association, told Reuters.

Sept cement sales grew at 52 percent year-on-year, after falling 0.3 percent in August year-on-year.

Trimuryono said the association has cut its sales growth forecast for 2012 to 8 percent, from a previous forecast of 10 percent growth, on industry worries over a prolonged eurozone debt crisis slowing the domestic economy.

Last year Indonesia produced 39.5 million tonnes of cement, around three-quarters of its total production capacity of 53 million tonnes, according to data from the association. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)