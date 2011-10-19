Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
JAKARTA Oct 19 Indonesia's cement sales, an indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy, rose 52 percent in September from a year ago due to increasing property and infrastructure building, an industry official said on Wednesday.
Cement sales volumes reached 3.8 million tonnes, from 2.5 million tonnes in the same month last year, Urip Trimuryono, chairman of the Indonesian Cement Association told Reuters.
Sales in August had dipped 0.3 percent year-on-year, due to slower activity during the Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Trimuryono forecast full year 2011 cement sales would grow 14 percent, with growth moderating next year to 10 percent. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.