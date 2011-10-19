JAKARTA Oct 19 Indonesia's cement sales, an indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy, rose 52 percent in September from a year ago due to increasing property and infrastructure building, an industry official said on Wednesday.

Cement sales volumes reached 3.8 million tonnes, from 2.5 million tonnes in the same month last year, Urip Trimuryono, chairman of the Indonesian Cement Association told Reuters.

Sales in August had dipped 0.3 percent year-on-year, due to slower activity during the Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Trimuryono forecast full year 2011 cement sales would grow 14 percent, with growth moderating next year to 10 percent. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)