JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia's domestic cement sales, a key indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's top economy, rose 26 percent in November from the same period a year ago, data from the Indonesia's cement association (ASI) showed on Monday.

Sales volume reached 4.4 million tonnes, compared to 3.5 million tonnes in November 2010. But sales fell 4.7 percent in November from 4.7 million tonnes in October.

The association sees total domestic sales will reach around 45-46 million tonnes in 2011, up 15 percent from last year, chairman Urip Trimuryono told Reuters.

The country's cement sales fluctuate from month to month dependent on a variety of factors including religious holidays, which can delay construction, and the government's end-of-year project completion deadlines.

The latter factor can inflate figures for November and December compared to other months.

Indonesia's parliament on Friday stamped a long-awaited land acquisition bill, an attempt to break the bottleneck in infrastructure development that has long been seen as holding back growth in the country.

The central bank left its December benchmark rate on hold, but slashed rates by 75 basis points to a record low 6 percent in the past two months to shield the economy from a global downturn.

Last year Indonesia produced 39.5 million tonnes of cement, around three-quarters of its total production capacity of 53 million tonnes, according to data from the association. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)