JAKARTA, Sept 12 Indonesia's domestic cement sales, an indicator of economic activity in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, fell 0.1 percent in August from a year ago, data from the country's top cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk showed on Wednesday. August sales were 3.6 million tonnes, the lowest since September last year, down 25.2 percent on a monthly basis, the data said. The decline was because there were fewer working days during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival, Teguh Hartanto, a Jakarta-based analyst at Bahana Securities, said in a report. "We believe that outlook for the cement industry remains solid with expected annual growth rate of between 9-12 percent over the next five years, supported by strong GDP growth, low interest rate and implementation of the new land clearing bill," he said. Cement consumption in the island Moluccas and Papua surged 69.1 percent in August, compared to 51.1 percent a month earlier, while the main islands Java and Sumatra led sales volumes, according to the data. Domestic cement sales in Indonesia fluctuate on factors such as holidays and government project completion deadlines. Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011-2012: Month Volume m/m y/y (tonnes) Aug 3,601,257 -25.2 -0.1 Jul 4,811,416 7.2 9.9 Jun 4,488,689 -4.9 9.5 May 4,718,797 12.8 15.6 Apr 4,182,793 -4.5 12.0 Mar 4,379,022 7.8 16.2 Feb 4,062,514 0.1 23.9 Jan 4,059,711 -10.9 15.2 Dec 4,556,598 -2.2 16.6 Nov 4,460,456 -4.4 26.3 Oct 4,667,772 21.5 21.8 Sep 3,842,978 6.7 48.3 Aug 3,603,234 -17.7 -0.3 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)