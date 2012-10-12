JAKARTA, Oct 12 Domestic cement sales in Indonesia, an indicator of economic growth, soarded to a record high in September after dipping a month ago due to fewer working days during the Muslim festivities, data from the country's largest cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk showed on Friday. September sales surged 34.4 percent from a year ago to 5.2 million tonnes boosted by increasing monthly sales in main islands of Java and Sumatra, the data said. While sales in the island of Moluccas and Papua fell 21.7 percent on a monthly basis. "We expect domestic volume growth of 12.6 percent in 2012 and 10.8 percent in 2013, helped by strong marketing sales," said Teguh Hartanto, an analyst for Bahana Securities in Jakarta, in a report. "An expected slowdown in 2013 mortgage growth is mainly driven by lower selling prices rather than volumes per se." Domestic cement sales in Indonesia fluctuate on factors such as holidays and government project completion deadlines. Ae central bank survey showed consumer confidence index strengthened in September due to rising optimism on jobs in infrastructure sectors within the next six months. Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011-2012: Month Volume m/m y/y (tonnes) Sep 5,163,621 43.4 34.4 Aug 3,601,257 -25.2 -0.1 Jul 4,811,416 7.2 9.9 Jun 4,488,689 -4.9 9.5 May 4,718,797 12.8 15.6 Apr 4,182,793 -4.5 12.0 Mar 4,379,022 7.8 16.2 Feb 4,062,514 0.1 23.9 Jan 4,059,711 -10.9 15.2 Dec 4,556,598 -2.2 16.6 Nov 4,460,456 -4.4 26.3 Oct 4,667,772 21.5 21.8 Sep 3,842,978 6.7 48.3 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)