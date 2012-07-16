JAKARTA, July 16 Indonesia's domestic cement sales grew 9.5 percent in June on an annual basis, slowing from a month earlier, data from the country's biggest cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk showed on Monday.

The country used 4.5 million tonnes of cement in June, making for a total of 25.9 million tonnes cement used in the first half of the year. Main island Java and Sumatra led the sales, the data said.

Bank Indonesia on Thursday kept its benchmark policy rate at a low record of 5.75 percent and forecast full year economic growth at 6.1-6.5 percent. The bank said it remains vigilant about global growth.

Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012:

Month Volume m/m y/y

(tonnes) Jun 4,488,689 -4.9 9.5 May 4,718,797 12.8 15.6 Apr 4,182,793 -4.5 12.0 Mar 4,379,022 7.8 16.2 Feb 4,062,514 0.1 23.9 Jan 4,059,711 -10.9 15.2

Dec 4,556,598 -2.2 16.6 Nov 4,460,456 -4.4 26.3 Oct 4,667,772 21.5 21.8 Sep 3,842,978 6.7 48.3 Aug 3,603,234 -17.7 -0.3 Jul 4,376,898 6.7 16.8 Jun 4,101,104 0.4 20.7 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)