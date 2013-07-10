JAKARTA, July 10 Indonesia's central bank will announce "quite a wide" number of monetary policy measures on Thursday to combat surging inflation and the weakening rupiah , the governor said.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters the policy mix to be announced would include measures on property and seek to "ensure the availability of liquidity in the market."

The monetary policy committee meets on Thursday and is expected to raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)