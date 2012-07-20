SINGAPORE, July 20 Indonesia's Deputy Central Bank Governor Halim Alamsyah said on Friday the recent correction of the rupiah was healthy and sound and that the country's "trade balance will remain positive in 2012 and start to recover in the second half."

Speaking at a banking forum in Singapore, he also said current weakness in global commodities prices and good food supply will help keep Indonesia's inflation in check.

Signs are that the government will not raise fuel prices in the near term, he added.

"From next week, Bank Indonesia hopes to allow foreign exchange transactions of one week and above by foreign participants," he said. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)