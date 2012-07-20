SINGAPORE, July 20 Indonesia's Deputy Central
Bank Governor Halim Alamsyah said on Friday the recent
correction of the rupiah was healthy and sound and that the
country's "trade balance will remain positive in 2012 and start
to recover in the second half."
Speaking at a banking forum in Singapore, he also said
current weakness in global commodities prices and good food
supply will help keep Indonesia's inflation in check.
Signs are that the government will not raise fuel prices in
the near term, he added.
"From next week, Bank Indonesia hopes to allow foreign
exchange transactions of one week and above by foreign
participants," he said.
