JAKARTA Nov 14 Indonesia's central bank will press forward with measures to deepen its foreign exchange and debt markets to ensure its financial system withstands potential turbulence amid heightened global uncertainties, its governor said on Thursday.

The central bank plans to issue securities maturing in one year or more and will encourage banks to issue medium-term notes to meet any mismatch in funding, Governor Agus Martowardojo said in a speech prepared for delivery to bankers and media.

"Amid global economic challenges, domestic challenges have been quite tough ... the challenge is related to the uneven spread of liquidity in the rupiah within the banking sector," Martowardojo said.

His remarks come after Bank Indonesia surprisingly raised its benchmark reference rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, to help manage a wide current-account deficit and defend against capital outflows.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has been battered in recent months on concerns over an imminent winding down of U.S. monetary stimulus as well as structural issues at home, which could spark further selling in the fragile rupiah.

Fragmented liquidity in the financial system, which has increased the complexity of monetary operations and affected stability in Indonesia's financial system, has led to an interest-rate war among the country's small banks.

With the interbank money market gaining in popularity, Martowardojo also expressed concerns over low volumes in the forex market and inactive hedging transactions that make the rupiah more vulnerable to rising forex demand.

Bank Indonesia has proposed an initiative for a Master Repo Agreement for some banks to lure investors into a collateralised market.

"In addition, we will impose some regulations in the money market and on the management of various funding instruments in financial institutions, such as tighter requirements for commercial paper based on sharia," Martowardojo said.

To buffer the banking industry from external shock, Bank Indonesia will also adjust the minimum reserve requirements for sharia banks and gradually impose the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which will come into force in 2015.

The central bank had earlier increased secondary minimum reserve requirements for conventional banks to 4 percent, and lowered the upper end of the loan-to-deposit ratio to 92 percent.

The Indonesian rupiah, Asian's worst-performing currency, has lost 16 percent to the dollar this year as investors worry over the country's ability to fund the economy.

Indonesia posted a narrower current-account deficit at 3.8 percent of GDP in the July-September quarter, but the gap was larger than the government's estimate of 3.3-3.5 percent.

Bank Indonesia estimates the economy will expand 5.7 percent this year, slower than 6.2 percent in 2012.

"The correction in the national economy is inevitable. But we see the correction as part of a rebalancing process," Martowardojo said.

Indonesia's annual economic growth slowed down to 5.6 percent in the third quarter, its weakest in nearly four years, as domestic demand and exports eased. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)