JAKARTA, Feb 6 Indonesian consumers are more optimistic about the next three months but see upside risks from increased prices in the next six months, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

The survey said the consumer index in January rose 2.6 points to 119.2, the strongest since September 2009. Consumers are less confident about the economy in the next six months due to falling expectations for wages and business activity.

The Bank Indonesia consumer confidence index in December was 116.6 point.

Jan Dec Nov Consumer confidence 119.2 116.6 114.3 index Present situation 110.9 105.4 104.4 index Expectation index 127.5 127.9 124.2

CONTEXT:

An index of above 100 shows optimism, while below 100 signals pessimism. The survey is based on 4,600 households in 18 cities in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Domestic consumption accounts for about 60 percent of the economy.

Consumers expect price pressures to ease in the next three months but remain vigilant with increasing prices from food stuffs.

The price pressures will increase in the next six months due to rising consumption ahead the fasting month of Ramadan.

Indonesia's economy expanded 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier as surging domestic consumption and investment offset weakening export growth.

The central bank is to announce its benchmark overnight rate on Feb 9. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)