JAKARTA, Nov 7 Consumers in Southeast Asia's biggest economy were more confident in October due to jobs availability, both at present and in the next six months, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday. The index rose to the highest reading in the year of 119.5, versus a reading in September of 117.7. According to respondents, increasing activity from central and regional government's infrastructure projects in the remaining months of the year would create more jobs. OCT SEP AUG Consumer confidence index 119.5 117.7 115.7 Present situation index 111.8 110.2 107.1 Expectation index 127.3 125.3 124.3 CONTEXT: The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities across Indonesia, where domestic consumption accounts for about 55 percent of the economy. A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are optimistic Consumers expect prices of transportation and utilities would increase in January 2013 due to a government's plan to adjust electricity tariffs next year. Indonesia's economy expanded by 6.2 percent in the third quarter this year, slowing from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter. The survey is released after GDP announcement on Monday and ahead Bank Indonesia's board of governors meeting on Nov. 8. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)