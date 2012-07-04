JAKARTA, July 4 Indonesians have become more confident about economic prospects over the next six months although food prices are expected to soar ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in August, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

Bank Indonesia's consumer confidence index in June rose to a five-month high of 114.4 from 109.0 in May, with respondents believing that more jobs will be available due to more entrepreneurial activity and as government projects come on stream.

JUN MAY APR Consumer confidence index 114.4 109.0 102.5 Present situation index 107.5 103.8 97.6 Expectation index 121.3 114.3 107.5

CONTEXT:

The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities across Southeast Asia's largest economy, where domestic consumption accounts for about 55 percent of the economy.

A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are optimistic.

Indonesia's inflation in June inched up to 4.53 percent, versus 4.28 percent in May, as sellers began jacking up prices ahead of the fasting month starting mid-July. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)