JAKARTA, Sept 30 Indonesia's central bank
governor said on Friday that downward pressures on the local
currency had eased, but it remains on guard to stabilise the
rupiah following recent heavy foreign-led selling.
The central bank has been intervening in the bond and
currency markets recently to stabilise Indonesian government
bond prices and the rupiah, and it has yet to use a facility to
trade its U.S. dollar holdings with bonds held by local banks,
Governor Damin Nasution told reporters.
"We haven't bought government bonds using foreign
currencies. That will be used if outflows are more worrisome,"
said Nasution.
Bank Indonesia last month introduced a facility to buy
government bonds held by local foreign exchange banks while
selling its dollar holdings at the same time through auctions, a
move aimed at stabilising the rupiah and government bonds.
