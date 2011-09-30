JAKARTA, Sept 30 Indonesia's central bank governor said on Friday that downward pressures on the local currency had eased, but it remains on guard to stabilise the rupiah following recent heavy foreign-led selling.

The central bank has been intervening in the bond and currency markets recently to stabilise Indonesian government bond prices and the rupiah, and it has yet to use a facility to trade its U.S. dollar holdings with bonds held by local banks, Governor Damin Nasution told reporters.

"We haven't bought government bonds using foreign currencies. That will be used if outflows are more worrisome," said Nasution.

Bank Indonesia last month introduced a facility to buy government bonds held by local foreign exchange banks while selling its dollar holdings at the same time through auctions, a move aimed at stabilising the rupiah and government bonds. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Jason Szep)