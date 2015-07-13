JAKARTA, July 13 Indonesia's central bank will
keep monetary policy tight because it does not want the rupiah
currency to weaken too much, its governor told reporters on
Monday.
"We have to remain cautious because we don't want to loosen
monetary policy and make the exchange rate weaker, because it
would become a boomerang pushing inflation higher," Agus
Martowardojo told reporters.
The rupiah has been under pressure at around 13,300 per
dollar, the second-worst performer in emerging Asia this year,
after Malaysia's ringgit.
Bank Indonesia will continue a long-standing policy of
supporting the rupiah in the foreign exchange market,
Martowardojo added.
