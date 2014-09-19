IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
JAKARTA, Sept 19 Indonesia's central bank deputy governor said on Friday that a rupiah level of between 11,600 to 11,900 against the dollar is good to support exports.
Bank Indonesia senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara also said that trading level is undervalued compared to Indonesia's fundamentals.
"Bank Indonesia will always be in the (foreign exchange) market because our market is not deep enough," he told reporters.
The rupiah was trading at 11,970 per dollar at around 0600 GMT, slightly firmer than Thursday's close of 11,975. It has gained about 1.5 percent against the dollar so far this year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.