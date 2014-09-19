JAKARTA, Sept 19 Indonesia's central bank deputy governor said on Friday that a rupiah level of between 11,600 to 11,900 against the dollar is good to support exports.

Bank Indonesia senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara also said that trading level is undervalued compared to Indonesia's fundamentals.

"Bank Indonesia will always be in the (foreign exchange) market because our market is not deep enough," he told reporters.

The rupiah was trading at 11,970 per dollar at around 0600 GMT, slightly firmer than Thursday's close of 11,975. It has gained about 1.5 percent against the dollar so far this year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)