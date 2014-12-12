JAKARTA Dec 12 Indonesia's central bank has warned firms against holding unhedged offshore loans as the rupiah slides to its weakest level since 2008, senior deputy governor said on Friday.

Bank Indonesia's senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara said the depreciation of rupiah, which in December fell more than 2 percent, was fair. The rupiah was traded at 12,445 per dollar at 0556 GMT on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia's other deputy governor Perry Warjiyo said economic growth in the fourth quarter would grow by 5 percent, unchanged from the third quarter and slightly lower than an earlier estimate of 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Michael Perry)