JAKARTA Nov 13 Indonesia's current-account deficit was 3.8 percent of gross domestic product in the third quarter, or the equivalent of $8.4 billion, Bank Indonesia said on Wednesday.

The July-September deficit narrowed from 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter, and was worse than the government's estimate of 3.3-3.5 percent.

The widest measure of the flow of goods, services and money in and out of Indonesia has remained in deficit for nearly two years, due to strong demand for consumer goods and the high cost of oil imports.

The Southeast Asian country's large current-account gap in the second quarter was a main trigger for foreign portfolio funds selling Indonesian assets and the rupiah remains one of the most vulnerable emerging market currencies to tapering in U.S. monetary stimulus.

Bank Indonesia raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, taking markets by surprise, to help manage the worryingly large deficit in the current account.

Finance Minister Chatib Basri said last week the current-account deficit at year-end could be lower than 3.3-3.5 percent, as imports were showing signs of decline as consumer demand slows.

