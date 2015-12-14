JAKARTA Dec 14 Indonesia's central bank expects
a deficit of $2.93 billion in the country's balance of payments
this year, compared to a $15.25 billion surplus a year ago,
according to an official bank document given to media on Monday.
The bank said the surplus in the financial account in 2015
will be a smaller $15.72 billion compared to last year's $44.62
billion, with smaller inflows of direct and portfolio
investment.
Bank Indonesia also sees a $17.43 billion deficit in its
current account in 2015, much smaller than last year's $27.68
billion.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)