BRIEF-Britain's Co-Operative bank reports annual loss of 477 million pounds
* Statutory loss before taxation, still impacted by legacy issues, has reduced to £477.1m
JAKARTA Feb 14 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 9.95 trillion rupiah ($1 billion) at a debt auction on Tuesday, higher than its indicative target of 7 trillion rupiah, said the debt office at finance ministry.
The ministry sold all five series offered, with total incoming bids nearly 29.4 trillion rupiah, the head of debt office Robert Pakpahan told Reuters.
Indonesia has now raised a total of 28.95 trillion rupiah of convetional and sharia bonds, or 50.3 percent of its total issuance target in the first quarter of the year. ($1 = 9646.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Statutory loss before taxation, still impacted by legacy issues, has reduced to £477.1m
* Adjusted net asset value (nav) at 228.6p per share (2015: 178.9p per share)
* FY 2016 profit for period 3.17 billion roubles ($53.95 million) versus 3.35 billion roubles year ago