JAKARTA, Sept 28 Indonesia's government has told state-owned insurance firms and banks not to sell government bonds, a finance ministry official told reporters on Wednesday.

Authorities are trying to stabilise the bond market as foreign investors sell on worries over the euro zone and U.S. debt troubles.

The finance ministry also expects the inflation rate next year at 5 percent as the global economy slows, the official added. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma)