JAKARTA Oct 24 Indonesia's finance ministry said on Monday it raised 11 trillion rupiah ($1.24 billion) from a retail bond issue, versus a 10 trillion rupiah target, with entrepreneurs and housewives among the main buyers.

The three-year retail bond offers a coupon of 7.3 percent annually which is paid monthly, higher than most bank deposits as well as the current yield of 10-year government bonds, making it attractive for individual investors.

The bond, called ORI008, is aimed at individual investors, with a minimum purchase of 5 million rupiah and a maximum 3 trillion rupiah per individual.

The Indonesian bond market has seen heavy foreign selling recently on eurozone debt worries, but yields remain relatively stable due to government and central bank interventions.

($1 = 8,860 rupiah)