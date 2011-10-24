JAKARTA Oct 24 Indonesia's finance ministry
said on Monday it raised 11 trillion rupiah ($1.24 billion) from
a retail bond issue, versus a 10 trillion rupiah target, with
entrepreneurs and housewives among the main buyers.
The three-year retail bond offers a coupon of 7.3 percent
annually which is paid monthly, higher than most bank deposits
as well as the current yield of 10-year government bonds, making
it attractive for individual investors.
The bond, called ORI008, is aimed at individual investors,
with a minimum purchase of 5 million rupiah and a maximum 3
trillion rupiah per individual.
The Indonesian bond market has seen heavy foreign selling
recently on eurozone debt worries, but yields remain relatively
stable due to government and central bank interventions.
($1 = 8,860 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)