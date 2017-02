JAKARTA Dec 15 Indonesia's finance ministry plans to issue global bonds in the first quarter of 2012 amid worries over global turnmoil, said the head of the debt office Rahmat Waluyanto on Thursday.

The ministry also plans to issue the yen denominated, samurai bond in the first half of the year and a global sukuk at end of the first half of 2012, Waluyanto told reporters. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Matthew Bigg)