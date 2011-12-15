JAKARTA Dec 15 Indonesia's finance ministry plans to issue around 55-60 percent of its new bonds in the first half of 2012 due to concern over a global economic downturn, the head of the debt office said on Thursday.

"We are considering (that the) market situation next year will not be as good as this year .... In the first semester we will issue more bonds and we don't have plans to issue foreign currency bonds in the domestic market," Waluyanto told reporters.

The ministry plans to issue a global bond in the first quarter of next year, with a samurai bond in the first half and followed by a global sukuk at end of the first half next year.

(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Matthew Bigg)