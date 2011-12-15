JAKARTA Dec 15 Indonesia's finance
ministry plans to issue around 55-60 percent of its new bonds in
the first half of 2012 due to concern over a global economic
downturn, the head of the debt office said on Thursday.
"We are considering (that the) market situation next year
will not be as good as this year .... In the first semester we
will issue more bonds and we don't have plans to issue foreign
currency bonds in the domestic market," Waluyanto told
reporters.
The ministry plans to issue a global bond in the first
quarter of next year, with a samurai bond in the first half and
followed by a global sukuk at end of the first half next year.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Matthew Bigg)