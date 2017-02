JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia plans to buy back the country's global bonds gradually as part of a refinancing program, finance minister Agus Martowardojo said on Monday.

The plans come after Southeast Asia's top economy gained investment grade rating from Fitch on Thursday.

The ministry said earlier on Thursday it planned to accelerate the rate at which it issues bonds in 2012 due to concern over a global economic downturn and will issue 55-60 percent of its target in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Matthew Bigg)