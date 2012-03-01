BRIEF-China Merchants Securities updates on proposed restructuring
* Informed by CMG that it agreed to transfer its 90% equity interest in CM Finance, 49% in Yan Qing Investment and 10.55% in CM HK to CM Steam
JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia's finance ministry aims to raise 5 trillion rupiah ($554.32 million) in a debt auction on March 6, the debt office said in a statement on Thursday.
The aim is lower than its previous targets.
($1 = 9,020 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg)
* Informed by CMG that it agreed to transfer its 90% equity interest in CM Finance, 49% in Yan Qing Investment and 10.55% in CM HK to CM Steam
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 and year end 2016 financial results
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.