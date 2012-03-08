JAKARTA, March 8 Indonesia's central bank sold its nine-month SBI and SBI sharia debt in an auction on Thursday at a rate of 3.82637 percent, up slightly from the auction on Feb 9 when the rate was 3.82290 percent.

SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.

Earlier on Thursday, the central bank as forecast held its benchmark rate at 5.75 percent on the expectation of rising inflation due to a planned fuel price hike. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)