JAKARTA, June 14 Indonesia aims to raise 5 trillion rupiah ($529.66 million) in a debt auction on June 19, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The finance ministry plans to sell three-month T-bills, one-year T-bills, and long term bonds maturing in 2022, 2027 and 2032. ($1 = 9,440 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)