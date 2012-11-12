JAKARTA Nov 12 Indonesia's finance ministry on
Monday raised 7.5 trillion rupiah ($779.6 million) in a debt
auction, above an indicative target of 5 trillion rupiah, with a
lower yield for its 6-year bond than in the previous
auction, the debt office said in a statement.
The ministry received total incoming bids of 28.94 trillion
rupiah, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio 6.79 percent for the
21-year bond.
Indonesia aims to sell 29 trillion rupiah of conventional
and sharia bonds in the final quarter of the year. Southeast
Asia's biggest economy raised 144.15 trillion rupiah in the
first nine months.
Data from the debt office shows offshore investors held 31
percent of the country's total outstanding bonds as of Nov. 8.
($1 = 9,620 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)