JAKARTA Jan 29 Indonesia raised 8.5 trillion rupiah ($878.33 million) in its second debt auction of the year, higher than an indicative target of 7 trillion rupiah, the head of debt office at finance ministry Robert Pakpahan told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ministry sold all offered series of 1-year T-bill, 5-year bond, 10-yr bond and 15-year bond .

Indonesia so far has raised 17.5 trillion rupiah to meet its bonds issuance target of 57.5 trillion rupiah in the first quarter this year to finance its budget deficit.

