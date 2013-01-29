BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Jan 29 Indonesia raised 8.5 trillion rupiah ($878.33 million) in its second debt auction of the year, higher than an indicative target of 7 trillion rupiah, the head of debt office at finance ministry Robert Pakpahan told Reuters on Tuesday.
The ministry sold all offered series of 1-year T-bill, 5-year bond, 10-yr bond and 15-year bond .
Indonesia so far has raised 17.5 trillion rupiah to meet its bonds issuance target of 57.5 trillion rupiah in the first quarter this year to finance its budget deficit.
($1 = 9,677.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by XX)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.