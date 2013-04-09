JAKARTA, April 9 Indonesia sold 4.5 trillion
rupiah ($461.61 million) of conventional government bonds in a
debt auction on Tuesday, with yields higher than the previous
auction, the finance ministry said.
The sale was smaller than a targeted 7 trillion rupiah, and
there were no winning bids for the benchmark 10-year bond, as
the auction came on the heels of the finance ministry's global
dollar bond issue that raised $3 billion this
week.
Indonesia raised 54 trillion rupiah of bonds in the first
quarter of the year and aims to sell 60.45 trillion rupiah in
the second quarter.
($1 = 9748.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)