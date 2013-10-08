JAKARTA Oct 8 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.04 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the debt office said.

The yield for one-year T-bills was 6.14214 percent, lower than the 6.58825 percent in the previous acution on Sept. 24.

However, the yield for 16-year bonds rose to 8.58130 percent, compared to 8.35962 percent.

Bids totalled 22.62 trillion rupiah, slightly lower than 25.78 trillion rupiah the previous auction. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.72 for three-month bills.

($1 = 11,525 rupiah)