BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
JAKARTA Oct 8 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.04 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the debt office said.
The yield for one-year T-bills was 6.14214 percent, lower than the 6.58825 percent in the previous acution on Sept. 24.
However, the yield for 16-year bonds rose to 8.58130 percent, compared to 8.35962 percent.
Bids totalled 22.62 trillion rupiah, slightly lower than 25.78 trillion rupiah the previous auction. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.72 for three-month bills.
($1 = 11,525 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill; Editing by xx)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.