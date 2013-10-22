BRIEF-Poly Property Group posts contracted sales of about RMB5.7 billion for two months ended Feb 2017
* Contracted sales of approximately RMB5.7 billion two months ended 28 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Oct 22 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.06 billion) in bonds at an auction on Tuesday, more than an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the ministry's debt office said.
The country sold all offered securities, with most yields down compared with the previous auction on Oct. 8.
The biggest decline was for the 16-year bond whose yield was 7.82447 percent, compared with 8.58130 percent in the previous auction.
There were 33.70 trillion rupiah of incoming bids, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio at 4.91 times for the 16-year bond.
As of Oct. 17, foreign investors held 300.47 trillion rupiah in government bonds. ($1 = 11,335 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi and Richard Borsuk)
* Contracted sales of approximately RMB5.7 billion two months ended 28 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says provides banking guarantees for over 1.3 billion roubles ($22.00 million) for Synergy unit, Bastion
March 10 Indian shares ended steady on Friday, posting small weekly gains, as investors anxiously await the results of state elections, which could boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of winning the 2019 general election.