JAKARTA Nov 6 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 8 trillion rupiah ($704.5 million) in a debt auction on Wednesday, as targeted, said the debt office at the finance ministry.

The country sold all offered bonds with most yields higher compared with the previous auction on Oct. 22.

The yield for 1-year T-bill was 6.19991 percent, up from 5.85219 percent. The yield for 11-year bond was 8.02940 percent, higher than 7.42165 percent.

While the yield for the 16-year bond was 8.47277 percent, rising from 7.82447 percent.

Total bids were 11.72 trillion rupiah with the highest bid-to-cover ratio at 2.05 for the 3-month T-bill.

($1 = 11,355 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)