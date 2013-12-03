BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi proposes net 0.25 lira/shr dividend for 2016
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share
JAKARTA Dec 3 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 4 trillion rupiah ($339.9 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted.
The ministry sold all offered bonds, except 3-month and 1-year T-bills.
The yield for six-year bonds was 8.25623 percent, up from 7.94541 percent previously. The yield for 11-year bonds was 8.58424 percent, higher than 8.35025 percent previously.
Bids totalled 10.06 trillion rupiah, compared with 22.77 trillion rupiah at the previous auction. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.35 for 11-year bonds.
($1 = 11,770 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
MILAN, March 2 Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is looking to approve a draft restructuring plan at a board meeting on March 9, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
