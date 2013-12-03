JAKARTA Dec 3 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 4 trillion rupiah ($339.9 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted.

The ministry sold all offered bonds, except 3-month and 1-year T-bills.

The yield for six-year bonds was 8.25623 percent, up from 7.94541 percent previously. The yield for 11-year bonds was 8.58424 percent, higher than 8.35025 percent previously.

Bids totalled 10.06 trillion rupiah, compared with 22.77 trillion rupiah at the previous auction. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.35 for 11-year bonds.

($1 = 11,770 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)