BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
JAKARTA Jan 7 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($821.02 million) of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, the ministry's debt office said.
The country sold all offered securities with a total bids of 20.61 trillion rupiah, compared with 10.06 trillion rupiah at the previous auction on Dec. 3.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.35 for three-month T-bill.
Southeast Asia's largest economy plans to sell 78 trillion rupiah of conventional and sharia securities in the first quarter of the year.
($1=12,180 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)