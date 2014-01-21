BRIEF-TCF Bank raises prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Jan 21 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 15 trillion rupiah ($1.24 billion) at a bond auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
The country sold all offered government securities, with yields for 1-year T-bills, 5- and 10-year bonds all lower than the previous auction on Jan. 7.
The yield for 1-year T-bills was 7.01260 percent, against 7.34775 percent. The yield on 5-year bonds was 7.83358 percent, compared with 8.64861 percent.
The yield for 10-year bonds was 8.43996 percent, compared with 9.18643 percent.
Indonesia aims to raise 78 trillion rupiah of conventional and sharia bonds in January-March. It has sold 25 trillion rupiah of bonds so far this year.
($1 = 12,110 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, March 15 Bank of America Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles, according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.
