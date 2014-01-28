JAKARTA Jan 28 Indonesia raised 1.598 trillion rupiah ($130.66 million) at a sukuk auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the debt office of the finance ministry said.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy sold all offered sharia bonds except for 13-year project based sukuk.

The country sold 1 trillion rupiah of six-month sharia T-bill, 485 billion rupiah of 29-year project-based sukuk and 107 billion rupiah of its 6-year project-based sukuk.

Total bids were 5.816 trillion rupiah.

The ministry on Jan. 3 raised 3 trillion rupiah of sukuk via a private placement to the state-managed Islamic Haj Fund. ($1=12,230 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)