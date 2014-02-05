JAKARTA Feb 5 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 15 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) at a bond auction on Wednesday, well above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.

The country sold all offered government securities with the yields mixed compared with the previous auction on Jan. 21.

The yield for 1-year T-bills was 6.95000 percent, lower than 7.01260 percent from the previous auction.

But the yields on 10-year and 15-year bonds were 9.05656 percent and 9.56933 percent, respectively, higher than 8.43996 percent and 9.00449 percent previously.

Total incoming bids were 28.403 trillion rupiah, less than 30.07 trillion rupiah in the previous auction.

Indonesia aims to raise 78 trillion rupiah of conventional and sharia bonds in the first quarter.

($1 = 12,202.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)