BRIEF-Egeli & Co Tarim GSYO proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
JAKARTA Feb 11 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 1.26 trillion rupiah ($103.51 million) at a sukuk auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry's debt office said.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy only sold six-month T-bills and 29-year project-based sukuk, with yields mixed compared with the previous auction on Jan. 28.
The yield for six-month sharia T-bills was 6.48549, versus 6.68304 percent. The yield for 29-year project-based sukuk was 9.92995 percent, against 9.84367 percent previously.
There were no winning bids for six- and 13-year project-based sukuk.
Total bids were 5.349 trillion rupiah, lower than 5.816 trillion rupiah from previous auction.
($1 = 12172.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) valuing it at about 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in what would be one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.
