BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
JAKARTA, April 29 Indonesia raised 8 trillion rupiah ($690.5 million) from the auction of conventional government bonds on Tuesday, as targeted, the debt office said.
The G20 economy sold all offered securities, with most yields higher than the last auction on April 15.
Bids totaled 16.9 trillion rupiah, above the 15.1 trillion rupiah seen in the last sale.
The weighted average yield for three-month T-bill was 5.59909 percent, while the yield for one-year T-bill was 6.52000 percent, higher than 6.34509 percent in the previous auction.
The yield for 15-year bonds was 8.35895 percent, up from 8.21713 percent, and the yield for 20-year bond rose to 8.52891 percent from 8.39987 percent.
Yields for 5-year and for 30-year bonds were 7.60903 percent and 8.74829 percent, respectively.
($1 = 11,586.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.