JAKARTA Feb 16 Indonesia sold 12 trillion
rupiah ($941.92 million) worth conventional bonds at an auction
on Monday, as targeted, an official from the finance ministry's
debt office said.
The one-year T-bills had the weighted average yield of
6.24200 percent, higher than 6.20538 percent from the previous
auction on Feb. 3.
The weighted average yields for nine-year and
19-year bonds were 7.26658 percent and 7.69798
percent, respectively.
Total incoming bids were 36.090 trillion rupiah, lower than
last incoming bids of 40.234 trillion rupiah.
Highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.51 for one-year T-bills.
($1 = 12,740 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)