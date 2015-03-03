JAKARTA, March 3 Indonesia sold 10 trillion
rupiah ($771.31 million) worth of conventional bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, as targeted, an official from the finance
ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The weighted average yield for three-month T-bills was
5.31500 percent.
The one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.89000
percent, lower than 6.24200 percent from the previous auction on
Feb. 16.
The weighted average yields for nine-year and
19-year bonds were 6.93270 percent and 7.33941
percent, lower than previous sales of 7.26658 percent and
7.69798 percent, respectively.
Total incoming bids were 22.842 trillion rupiah, lower than
last incoming bids of 36.090 trillion rupiah.
Highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.67 for three-month T-bills.
($1 = 12,965 rupiah)
