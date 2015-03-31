UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka raises rates to curb inflation, credit growth
* Tightening is precautionary measure against inflation - c.bank
JAKARTA, March 31 Indonesia sold 10 trillion rupiah ($765.1 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with an indicative target, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The three-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.40205 percent.
The one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.11300 percent, higher than 5.92043 percent from the previous auction on March 17.
The weighted average yields for nine-year and 19-year bonds were 7.43877 percent and 7.77844 percent, respectively.
The statement did not say about the total incoming bids.
Highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.52 for the three-month T-bills.
Indonesia aims to raise 93.5 trillion rupiah as its second- quarter target between April and June this year from both of conventional and sharia bonds, excludes foreign denominated and retail bonds. ($1 = 13,070 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Tightening is precautionary measure against inflation - c.bank
WASHINGTON, March 23 Supporters of Obamacare staged rallies across the country on Thursday denouncing efforts by President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders to repeal the landmark law that has extended medical insurance coverage to some 20 million Americans.