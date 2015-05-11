JAKARTA May 11 Indonesia sold 11.8 trillion
rupiah ($897.68 million) worth of conventional bonds at an
auction on Monday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion
rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management
office said.
The three-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of
5.7692 percent and the one-year T-bills had a weighted average
yield of 6.52767 percent.
The weighted average yields for nine-year and
19-year bonds were 8.16169 percent and 8.47925
percent, respectively.
Total incoming bids were 13.302 trillion rupiah, nearly
double the 7.905 trillion rupiah received on April 28.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.50 for the one-year
T-bills.
($1 = 13,145 rupiah)
