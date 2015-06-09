JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management official said.

The three-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.31820 percent.

The one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.93000 percent.

The weighted average yield for six-year bonds was 8.59083 percent and for the 14-year bonds was 8.87774 percent.

Total incoming bids were 25.280 trillion rupiah, more than double the 11.593 trillion rupiah received in the last auction on May 26.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.19 for the one-year T-bills. ($1 = 13,300 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)