JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia sold 15 trillion
rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah,
the finance ministry's financing and risk management official
said.
The three-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of
6.31820 percent.
The one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.93000
percent.
The weighted average yield for six-year bonds
was 8.59083 percent and for the 14-year bonds was
8.87774 percent.
Total incoming bids were 25.280 trillion rupiah, more than
double the 11.593 trillion rupiah received in the last auction
on May 26.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.19 for the one-year
T-bills.
($1 = 13,300 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)