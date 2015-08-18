US STOCKS-Consumer discretionary lead Wall St gains, Trump-Xi meet eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
JAKARTA Aug 18 Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah ($866.86 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The nine-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.63470 percent.
The weighted average yield for six-year bonds was 8.40462 percent, higher than 8.33505 percent in the previous sale on Aug. 4.
The 11-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8,56968 percent. There were no winning bids for the 16-year bond.
Total bids were 20.89 trillion rupiah, lower than the 28.062 trillion rupiah received on Aug. 4.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.4 for the nine-month T-bills.
Foreign investors hold 39.03 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bond as of August 13.
($1 = 13,843.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 06 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 9 March to correct the business environment assessment to 'low risk' from 'medium risk.' Fitch Ratings has assigned Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating drivers: The ratings of CDB a
MOSCOW, April 6 Russian gross domestic product is expected to grow by 2 percent this year, increasing annually by 1.5 percent from 2018 to 2020, an economic forecast presented by the minister Maxim Oreshkin showed on Thursday.